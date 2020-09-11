More movie theaters in Anchorage open Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several movie theaters will resume in-person operations Friday.

The Cinemark movie theaters in Anchorage will all be open and showing movies Friday, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, Chanda Brashears, vice president of investor relations and public relations for Cinemark said.

Patrons are required to wear face coverings when they’re not eating their movie snack. Other measures are in place at Cinemark including a limited capacity for the theaters, social distancing in the auditorium from others not in the same party and frequent sanitation throughout the building.

Regal Cinemas have had their theaters reopen in Anchorage in the late summer; they also are following their own coronavirus safety measures.

Despite restrictions or just being able to stream movies from home, Brashears is excited about reopening movie theaters. About 70% of Cinemark’s theaters have reopened.

“I think we all can, particularly at this point of time, admit that there’s nothing like going to the theater,” Brashears said.

According to the Municipality of Anchorage’s Emergency Order 14 version 2, movie theaters are limited to 50% capacity.

