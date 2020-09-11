Our weekend starts off with lots of sunshine and it looks to last right through Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be sunny on Friday with 10 mph winds as we warm up to 56 degrees. Friday night we will be under clear skies with light winds and a low of 37 degrees. We will be sunny on Saturday with light winds as we warm up to 57 degrees. Saturday night we will be under clear skies with light winds and a low of 38 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be sunny as we warm up to 60 degrees on Sunday.

We are expecting to see beautiful Fall Weather across most of Southcentral over the next couple of days. A freeze warning is still in effect for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley where clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop below 32 degrees (below freezing levels) in some spots. Gusty winds along the northern Gulf coast look to continue today before diminishing Friday afternoon as our ridge of high pressure continues to build into the area. Skies will stay clear Friday night so we can expect Friday night into Saturday morning to see temperatures once again drop below freezing in some locations. High pressure will continue to push off to the east and should deliver beautiful weather with clear skies and temp’s in the mid to upper 50′s on Saturday.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, a low pressure system stalled over the western Bering Sea and a ridge of high pressure over Southcentral will bring a decent stretch of clear, dry weather over the weekend and into early next week. Once our ridge of high pressure breaks down then we can expect cloudy, rainy and windy weather for the rest of the week. For now, our high looks to keep us dry through Sunday night, but if the ridge holds on until Monday or Tuesday then our sunny weather could potentially last until the middle of the week.

