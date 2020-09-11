Advertisement

Our weekend starts off with lots of sunshine and it looks to last right through Sunday

Sunny in Anchorage on Friday with 10 mph winds and a high of 56 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be sunny on Friday with 10 mph winds as we warm up to 56 degrees. Friday night we will be under clear skies with light winds and a low of 37 degrees. We will be sunny on Saturday with light winds as we warm up to 57 degrees. Saturday night we will be under clear skies with light winds and a low of 38 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be sunny as we warm up to 60 degrees on Sunday.

We are expecting to see beautiful Fall Weather across most of Southcentral over the next couple of days. A freeze warning is still in effect for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley where clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop below 32 degrees (below freezing levels) in some spots. Gusty winds along the northern Gulf coast look to continue today before diminishing Friday afternoon as our ridge of high pressure continues to build into the area. Skies will stay clear Friday night so we can expect Friday night into Saturday morning to see temperatures once again drop below freezing in some locations. High pressure will continue to push off to the east and should deliver beautiful weather with clear skies and temp’s in the mid to upper 50′s on Saturday.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, a low pressure system stalled over the western Bering Sea and a ridge of high pressure over Southcentral will bring a decent stretch of clear, dry weather over the weekend and into early next week. Once our ridge of high pressure breaks down then we can expect cloudy, rainy and windy weather for the rest of the week. For now, our high looks to keep us dry through Sunday night, but if the ridge holds on until Monday or Tuesday then our sunny weather could potentially last until the middle of the week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A freezing night ahead but more sun in on the way

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Sunny skies are great during the day but those clear skies at night mean parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley could drop below freezing overnight.

Weather

Thursday evening weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
Another day of sunshine for much of the southern portion of the state. Some rain and snow in northern Alaska.

Weather

Protect your veggies and flowers tonight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
A freeze warning is in effect for the early morning hours of Friday. Protect temperature sensitive plants.

Weather

Freeze warning for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley

Updated: 17 hours ago
A freeze warning is in place overnight for parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley. Some locations will have temperatures in the mid to low 20s.

Latest News

Forecast

A chilly breezy start but winds lessen and the sun warms us up

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:01 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
A chilly breezy start but winds lessen and the sun warms us up

Forecast

Chilly September mornings! Freeze warning Friday 3 am -9 am For Anchorage, Matanuska Valley

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:23 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Friday morning will see the coldest temperatures...get your vegetables harvested before that frost/freeze arrives. Freeze warning 3 am to 9 am Friday for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley

Forecast

The sun looks to shine for days but our nights will be cool due to the lack of cloud cover

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:56 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
The sun looks to shine for days but our nights will be cool due to the lack of cloud cover

Weather

Climate Central: Fall temperatures in Anchorage have warmed in the past decades

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:03 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Feeling like fall is a longer and warmer around Alaska? Climate Central says...its true.

Forecast

Sunshine returns to southern Alaska mid-week

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Sunny days and chilly mornings. Freeze watch for Anchorage-north on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Forecast

Some decent winds again today but they start to lessen as the day moves along

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:42 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Some decent winds again today but they start to lessen as the day moves along