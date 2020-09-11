Advertisement

Protect your veggies and flowers tonight

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight for several hours in parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley. Clear skies and some winds out of the north will combine to cool the air.

The National Weather Service has put a Freeze Warning in place for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. If temperatures drop below freezing, it typically means the end of the growing season. Bring in sensitive plants tonight. Even colder temperatures are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

There is a chance of frost this weekend in parts of the Panhandle.

