Search continues for missing Nome woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The search for a Nome woman who was reported missing on Aug. 31 is ongoing.

Florence Okpealuk, 33, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with dark brown hair. She was last seen on a beach west of town, according to a release from the Nome Police Department.

Okpealuk left shoes and a jacket outside a tent, according to a bulletin by Alaska State Troopers. Family members reported her missing but didn’t know where she was headed.

Last Saturday, over 100 residents from Nome joined in the search along the coastline but were unable to find her, according to Nome Mayor John Handeland. Another community search will happen this weekend.

Volunteers have been conducting independent searches as well; Handeland said people should coordinate search efforts through NPD.

The Alaska State Troopers, Nome Volunteer Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, U.S. Coast Guard, FBI, search dogs and the newly installed Operation Lady Justice Task Force Cold Case Office in Anchorage are all helping in the search.

Handeland said the community feels for the family in this time of uncertainty and that bringing Okpealuk home is a priority for the city.

Anyone with information about Okpealuk is asked to call NPD at 907-443-5262.

