Advertisement

Search continues for missing Nome woman

Missing woman last seen Aug. 31, 2020 on a beach west of Nome.
Missing woman last seen Aug. 31, 2020 on a beach west of Nome.(Alaska State Troopers)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The search for a Nome woman who was reported missing on Aug. 31 is ongoing.

Florence Okpealuk, 33, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with dark brown hair. She was last seen on a beach west of town, according to a release from the Nome Police Department.

Okpealuk left shoes and a jacket outside a tent, according to a bulletin by Alaska State Troopers. Family members reported her missing but didn’t know where she was headed.

Last Saturday, over 100 residents from Nome joined in the search along the coastline but were unable to find her, according to Nome Mayor John Handeland. Another community search will happen this weekend.

Volunteers have been conducting independent searches as well; Handeland said people should coordinate search efforts through NPD.

The Alaska State Troopers, Nome Volunteer Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, U.S. Coast Guard, FBI, search dogs and the newly installed Operation Lady Justice Task Force Cold Case Office in Anchorage are all helping in the search.

Handeland said the community feels for the family in this time of uncertainty and that bringing Okpealuk home is a priority for the city.

Anyone with information about Okpealuk is asked to call NPD at 907-443-5262.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

APD: 2 men arrested in connection to child pornography after multiple tips

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Elizabeth Roman
Police do not believe there are more child victims at this time.

News

Juneau approves first cannabis store for onsite consumption

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A Juneau dispensary has become the first local business approved for onsite consumption of cannabis. The next step for the dispensary is getting state approval in October.

News

UA regents approve cuts to sports programs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved cuts to several university sports programs, unless teams can raise money to cover costs.

News

Sutton Community Council asks state to close Jonesville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Residents are fed up with dangerous shooting activity, trash and vandalism at Jonesville.

Latest News

News

Alaska pilot sentenced in 2014 plane crash near Atigun Pass

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A 63-year-old Alaska pilot was sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release, following a plane crash near Atigun Pass in 2014.

News

WCHA delays start of men’s hockey season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association is among 11 Div. I hockey associations delaying the start of the men's hockey season. The UAA Seawolves and UAF Nanooks are members of the WCHA.

News

ASD eyes October return for elementary students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The Anchorage School District is leaning towards bringing elementary students back to the classroom as early as Oct. 19.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 8 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Vandalism discovered at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Anchorage

Updated: 10 hours ago
Vandalism, including threatening messages, were discovered Wednesday at the Planned Parenthood Clinic on Lake Otis.

News

Alaska logging proposal moves forward despite opposition

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service says the project is expected to support about 300 regional jobs through timber sales over the next 15 years.