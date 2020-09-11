State reports 1 new death, 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents and nonresidents on Friday.
Initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard states one new person in Alaska has died with COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the state to 43.
The new cases bring the state total of cases to 7,024 with 6,113 of those cases in Alaska residents.
Cases were reported in these communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 35 residents, four nonresidents
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: One resident
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32 residents, three nonresidents
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One resident
- Delta Junction: One resident
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Nine residents
- Nome Census Area: One resident
- Utqiagvik: Two residents
- City and Borough of Juneau: Five residents
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One resident
- Kusilvak Census Area: One resident
- Unkown location: One nonresident
Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data and will be updated as more information becomes available.
