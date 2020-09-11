Advertisement

State reports 1 new death, 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska

There were 97 new cases reported in Alaska Friday.
There were 97 new cases reported in Alaska Friday.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents and nonresidents on Friday.

Initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard states one new person in Alaska has died with COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the state to 43.

The new cases bring the state total of cases to 7,024 with 6,113 of those cases in Alaska residents.

Cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 35 residents, four nonresidents
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: One resident
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32 residents, three nonresidents
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One resident
  • Delta Junction: One resident
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Nine residents
  • Nome Census Area: One resident
  • Utqiagvik: Two residents
  • City and Borough of Juneau: Five residents
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One resident
  • Kusilvak Census Area: One resident
  • Unkown location: One nonresident

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

Latest News

National

Return of football renews fears over more virus spread

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM AKDT
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:10 PM AKDT
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus

112 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:07 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Of the new cases, 54 were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage.

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.