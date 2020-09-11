State reports 1 new death, 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 97 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents and nonresidents on Friday.

Initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard states one new person in Alaska has died with COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the state to 43.

The new cases bring the state total of cases to 7,024 with 6,113 of those cases in Alaska residents.

Cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 35 residents, four nonresidents

Kenai Peninsula Borough: One resident

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32 residents, three nonresidents

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One resident

Delta Junction: One resident

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Nine residents

Nome Census Area: One resident

Utqiagvik: Two residents

City and Borough of Juneau: Five residents

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One resident

Kusilvak Census Area: One resident

Unkown location: One nonresident

