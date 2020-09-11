The Fishing Report: Drifting beads for Upper Kenai rainbows

COOPER LANDING, Alaska (KTUU) - Though September in Alaska can’t boast offering endless sunlight like the summer months before it, and most of the salmon that have returned to spawn are either dead or well into their mating process, the month offers ample opportunity for fishermen to catch large rainbow trout.

“The trout fishing’s usually awesome this time of year because the salmon are spawning,” David Lisi, head guide with Cooper Landing Fishing Guide, said. “It makes the trout fishing really, really good so it’s great for beginners, people who’ve never fly fished or never fished in general to have a chance at catching a lot of fish. But also for folks that are experienced, they know that this is the time of year where they can potentially catch the biggest fish or biggest rainbow trout they’ve ever caught.”

Plastic beads pegged a few inches from a hook are the most common approach to catch rainbow trout and dolly varden this time of year.

“The most basic approach, similar to most fly fishing endeavors, is to kind of match the hatch,” Lisi said. “Right now with the sockeye spawning, you want to match their eggs. I use various sizes and colors of egg patterns to mimic their spawn just based on the cycle of the egg basically.”

