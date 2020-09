ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is holding his COVID-19 press briefing. Alaska’s News Source will be streaming the press conference live on our Facebook here when it starts at noon.

The mayor will be joined by the director of the Anchorage Health Department, an epidemiologist with AHD and the AHD medical officer.

Mayor gives COVID-19 update LIVE: Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is joined by Anchorage Health Department officials to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers. Posted by Channel 2 News, KTUU.com on Friday, September 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.