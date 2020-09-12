Advertisement

A flu shot could make you safer from COVID-19 symptoms according to local immunology experts

(Drake Lawson)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s starting to get more chilly outside, meaning flu season is right around the corner. Factoring in the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers are urging folks to get a flu shot this year. Essentially, because there’s already enough to worry about with coronavirus.

At her clinic in the Mat-Su, Valley Allergy and Asthma, Dr. April Arseneau specializes in immunology, asthma, and allergies. During a normal year, she said she still presses patients to get their influenza vaccinations. This time around, she said science is showing that flu shots could lower the risk of COVID-19 complications.

“They released some information from a large population of patients with COVID-19 from Brazil,” she said, “and the one thing that seemed to really reduce the severity of disease and also the risk of death was getting a recent flu shot.”

When asked, she confirmed that’s because the flu shot bulks up your immunity. She said it’s not a replacement by any means, but it does seem to help.

Earlier in September, DHSS reported that the CDC told them to be ready for a COVID vaccine as early as November. The department released its initial plan that would involve vaccinating essential workers first, then high-risk individuals, followed by the general population.

Dr. Arseneau said that’s how she would have done it too. That’s how it worked when she was in the military as well.

“When I was in the Air force, we worked a lot with allocating to the vaccines to the populations at highest risk or needed to care for those at highest risks,” she said.

She said that the creation of vaccines is not her specialty, but the rate at which a COVID vaccine is being developed is pretty quick when compared to others. She’s excited for one to come out for COVID but doesn’t believe everyone will feel that way.

"I am concerned that a new vaccine that is coming out faster than usual may result in even more push back from the general population even when it is available,” she said.

While she said research points to flu vaccines helping with the risk of getting extremely ill from COVID, there’s still work to be done on whether or not getting one puts you at a higher risk of getting the other. She said it’s theoretically possible, but they are not certain. However, if one was to get both it would “certainly not be good.”

Dr. Arseneau said it’s tough to tell whether this will be a bad flu season. Keep in mind, months have gone by where guidelines have advised wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing. All these, Dr. Arseneau said do plenty to minimize the risk of catching other illnesses, including influenza.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI joins community in search for missing Nome woman

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Beth Verge
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk, of Nome, who was reported missing on August 31.

News

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 103 new cases in Alaska

Updated: 4 hours ago
101 cases among residents and 2 nonresidents

Crime

APD investigating assault in Muldoon

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Anchorage police are investigating an assault that occurred on Friday around 6:36 p.m. in Muldoon.

News

Jesse Lee Home still standing after scheduled demolition

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
One group in Seward is putting up a fight to keep the home standing even after the city council voted to tear the historical building down.

Latest News

News

Father to camp outside hospital until allowed to visit daughter in critical condition

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A Kodiak man is frustrated with Providence Hospital's COVID policies that won't allow him to visit his daughter.

Local

COVID-19 impact survey for businesses released by the AEDC

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Summers
The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation releases a new COVID business impact survey and the President/CEO says it indicates a long economic winter if more federal financial aid isn't made available.

News

AFD looks to recruit more female firefighters before application period closes

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Women make up only 3.6 percent of AFD’s line operations staff. Jodie Hettrick, AFD's first female chief, is looking to change that.

News

At least 168 COVID-19 cases reported in Anchorage homeless population

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews, Malia Barto and Matt Leseman
Anchorage health officials have asked the CDC to help with the outbreak in the homeless population.

Education

UA says reports of sexual assault are down

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Amid the University of Alaska Board of Regents meetings highlighted by reduced budgets and slashed athletic programs, progress to reduce and response to sexual assault and harassment on campus stood out as a bright spot.

News

Big Lake students honored for life-saving actions

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM AKDT
|
By Heather Hintze
Bella Hunt and Lily Caven were playing on the swings when they heard a family calling for help. They ran to tell adults at the school, who called 911.