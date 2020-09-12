A flu shot could make you safer from COVID-19 symptoms according to local immunology experts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s starting to get more chilly outside, meaning flu season is right around the corner. Factoring in the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers are urging folks to get a flu shot this year. Essentially, because there’s already enough to worry about with coronavirus.

At her clinic in the Mat-Su, Valley Allergy and Asthma, Dr. April Arseneau specializes in immunology, asthma, and allergies. During a normal year, she said she still presses patients to get their influenza vaccinations. This time around, she said science is showing that flu shots could lower the risk of COVID-19 complications.

“They released some information from a large population of patients with COVID-19 from Brazil,” she said, “and the one thing that seemed to really reduce the severity of disease and also the risk of death was getting a recent flu shot.”

When asked, she confirmed that’s because the flu shot bulks up your immunity. She said it’s not a replacement by any means, but it does seem to help.

Earlier in September, DHSS reported that the CDC told them to be ready for a COVID vaccine as early as November. The department released its initial plan that would involve vaccinating essential workers first, then high-risk individuals, followed by the general population.

Dr. Arseneau said that’s how she would have done it too. That’s how it worked when she was in the military as well.

“When I was in the Air force, we worked a lot with allocating to the vaccines to the populations at highest risk or needed to care for those at highest risks,” she said.

She said that the creation of vaccines is not her specialty, but the rate at which a COVID vaccine is being developed is pretty quick when compared to others. She’s excited for one to come out for COVID but doesn’t believe everyone will feel that way.

"I am concerned that a new vaccine that is coming out faster than usual may result in even more push back from the general population even when it is available,” she said.

While she said research points to flu vaccines helping with the risk of getting extremely ill from COVID, there’s still work to be done on whether or not getting one puts you at a higher risk of getting the other. She said it’s theoretically possible, but they are not certain. However, if one was to get both it would “certainly not be good.”

Dr. Arseneau said it’s tough to tell whether this will be a bad flu season. Keep in mind, months have gone by where guidelines have advised wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing. All these, Dr. Arseneau said do plenty to minimize the risk of catching other illnesses, including influenza.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.