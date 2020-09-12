A sunny, fall weekend ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of southern Alaska will see sunny skies at least to start the weekend. Areas from Nome to Bristol Bay across the west coast through Southcentral and into the Panhandle should expect some sunshine. Temperatures overnight are starting to drop into the mid 20s to low 30s in many locations.

A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of the northern Panhandle from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday. This frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants.

