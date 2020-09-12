Advertisement

A sunny, fall weekend ahead

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of southern Alaska will see sunny skies at least to start the weekend. Areas from Nome to Bristol Bay across the west coast through Southcentral and into the Panhandle should expect some sunshine. Temperatures overnight are starting to drop into the mid 20s to low 30s in many locations.

A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of the northern Panhandle from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday. This frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants.

It's a sunshine Saturday for a large portion of the state. Colder temperatures are creeping in so enjoy this lovely fall weekend!

Our weekend starts off with lots of sunshine and it looks to last right through Sunday

A freezing night ahead but more sun in on the way

Sunny skies are great during the day but those clear skies at night mean parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley could drop below freezing overnight.

Thursday evening weather

Another day of sunshine for much of the southern portion of the state. Some rain and snow in northern Alaska.

Protect your veggies and flowers tonight

A freeze warning is in effect for the early morning hours of Friday. Protect temperature sensitive plants.

Freeze warning for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley

A freeze warning is in place overnight for parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley. Some locations will have temperatures in the mid to low 20s.

A chilly breezy start but winds lessen and the sun warms us up

Chilly September mornings! Freeze warning Friday 3 am -9 am For Anchorage, Matanuska Valley

Friday morning will see the coldest temperatures...get your vegetables harvested before that frost/freeze arrives. Freeze warning 3 am to 9 am Friday for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley

The sun looks to shine for days but our nights will be cool due to the lack of cloud cover

Climate Central: Fall temperatures in Anchorage have warmed in the past decades

Feeling like fall is a longer and warmer around Alaska? Climate Central says...its true.