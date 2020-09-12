Advertisement

APD investigating assault in Muldoon

(KWQC)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on Friday around 6:36 p.m. in Muldoon.

According to a report from police, initial indications are an adult female was walking being St. Patrick’s Parish on Muldoon Road when an adult male suspect ran behind her, put a hand over her mouth and another hand on her neck. The report says the woman screamed for help, which was heard by people nearby who yelled at the suspect. The suspect then fled towards a trailer park nearby.

The victim was uninjured and declined medical aid. Officers have been unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white adult male, around 30 years old, between 5′5″ and 5′7″ tall, skinny build, short hair on sides with longer dyed blue hair on top. He was wearing a red, plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 311.

