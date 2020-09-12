At least 168 COVID-19 cases reported in Anchorage homeless population

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 continues to spread throughout people who are homeless in Anchorage. After an outbreak at Brother Francis Shelter was reported in August, the municipality is now reporting 168 cases of the virus in the homeless population as of Friday.

At least 100 of those cases are associated with the Brother Francis Shelter. Of the 168 cases in the homeless population, eight people have been hospitalized, four of which are currently receiving care in a hospital. One homeless person with COVID-19 has died.

The Anchorage Health Department has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help Anchorage respond specifically to the outbreak.

“Our CDC friends are landing and gathering today in Anchorage to help us work through the challenges and really look at best practices,” said Heather Harris, director of the Anchorage Health Department, in press conference Friday.

The CDC will help with data collection and contact tracing, Harris said. The two organizations will coordinate the response plan to the outbreak and formulate isolation and quarantine strategies.

Currently, shelters have been asked to maintain thorough registries of who comes and goes from a shelter. Since cases were identified at shelters, regular testing has been implemented.

“We’ve got a pretty intensive testing regiment going on,” said Dr. Janet Johnston, AHD epidemiologist. “So most of the shelters are testing at least twice a week so that we can quickly identify cases again and move them into isolation.”

Over the past 10 days, Johnston says about 62 new cases were identified in the homeless population and are currently considered infectious.

