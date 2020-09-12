DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 103 new cases in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 101 new cases among Alaska residents.

This brings the death toll to 44 total cases.

DHSS also reports 4,004 active cases among residents and 2,168 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 6,216 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 915. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 7,131 cases.

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

Municipality of Anchorage: 63

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19

Juneau City and Borough: 6

Kenai Gateway Borough: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 6

Nome Census Area: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Unknown: 1

