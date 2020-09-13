Advertisement

2020 Alyeska Climbathon

By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the Alyeska Climbathon decided to go virtual for 2020! Saturday, September 12 was the final day of the event. From September 1-12, participants would walk or run the North Face Trail at Alyeska Resort in Girdwood raising money for local charities every step of the way. This year’s fundraising goal was to raise $25,000, during the 13th Annual Alyeska Climbathon they were able to raise over $31,000.

2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)
2020 Alyeska Climbathon
2020 Alyeska Climbathon(Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jesse Lee Home still standing after scheduled demolition

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
One group in Seward is putting up a fight to keep the home standing even after the city council voted to tear the historical building down.

Community

‘Nobody could eat that many apples’: Thieves steal tree’s worth of apples in Palmer

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:20 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Matanuska Experiment Farm staff are pretty bummed out that someone stole almost every apple off a well known tree at the farm.

Community

Missing BLM banner reported as vandalism to APD

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The "Black" in "Black Lives Matter" went missing Sunday night.

News

Hundreds gather in downtown Anchorage for ’March on Alaska’ event

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM AKDT
|
By Scott Gross
Hundreds gather for March on Alaska event in support of "Black Lives Matter" in downtown Anchorage

Latest News

Homelessness

Brother Francis outbreak highlights need for rapid rehousing, providers say

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:13 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Rapid rehousing has the potential to reduce congregate shelter and can prevent people from falling into a cycle of homelessness.

Community

‘We’re just trying to finish out our season’ : Anchorage Racing Lions riding safety mandates to the finish line

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
While abiding by a long list of COVID related safety rules, the Anchorage Racing Lions are wrapping up their city championship series.

Community

Video: Alaska Potbelly Pig Rescue threw their piggies a birthday party

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
These piggies had quite the party, cupcakes included.

Community

Potbelly pig birthday party

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM AKDT

Community

Scores of online music teachers emerge from the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:42 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
While kids aren't in school and musicians aren't playing gigs, many are using the pandemic as a time to teach children how to play.

Community

Music from home

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:38 PM AKDT