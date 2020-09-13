ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the Alyeska Climbathon decided to go virtual for 2020! Saturday, September 12 was the final day of the event. From September 1-12, participants would walk or run the North Face Trail at Alyeska Resort in Girdwood raising money for local charities every step of the way. This year’s fundraising goal was to raise $25,000, during the 13th Annual Alyeska Climbathon they were able to raise over $31,000.

2020 Alyeska Climbathon (Maia Draper-Reich | Maia Draper-Reich)

