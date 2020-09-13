Advertisement

DHSS reports 62 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 62 new cases among Alaska residents and zero among nonresidents.

DHSS also reports 4,066 active cases among residents and 2,168 recovered cases.

The total case count for Alaska residents is 6,278 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 915. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 7,193 cases.

Since the pandemic started there have been 44 deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of where each case was announced:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 29
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15
  • Juneau City and Borough: 6
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Click here to visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub

