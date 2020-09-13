FBI joins community in search for missing Nome woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk, of Nome, who was reported missing on August 31.

Nome Deputy Chief of Police Robert Pruckner announced on Saturday the FBI’s arrival to the town as the bureau looks to “support the Nome Police Department’s ongoing investigative efforts into the disappearance of Florence Okpealuk,” according to a release from the agency.

Okpealuk was last seen on the shore of West Beach in Nome and is said to be 5 feet 2 inches tall, with dark brown hair. She weighs about 130 pounds.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office began providing technical assistance shortly after Okpealuk was reported missing, the release said, which also noted that the Nome Police Department made the request for additional manpower.

“The public is also encouraged to take part in upcoming community efforts,” the release from the FBI said. Another coordinated community search took place around noon on Saturday. A prayer gathering to show support for the family will happen at 5 p.m. at Nome Hansen’s Park.

Along with help from community members in the search, the investigation into Okpealuk’s disappearance is being conducted by the Nome Police Department, FBI, Alaska State Troopers, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, and the United States Coast Guard.

Anyone with information about the search for Okpealuk is encouraged to call the Nome Police Department at (907) 443-5262. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.