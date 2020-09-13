Advertisement

One more day of sunshine, at least

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral will see one more day of sunshine on Sunday, but a few clouds will start moving into the region Sunday night into Monday morning.

The low pressure system in the Bering Sea is working its way toward the West Coast. That same front could bring rain to Southcentral starting Tuesday.

A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of the northern Panhandle from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday. This frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants.

