UPDATE: Seward Hwy. reopened near Beluga Point following crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - UPDATE, 8:55 p.m.: All lanes of the Seward Hwy. are now open following a closure due to a vehicle crash near Beluga Point.

ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes of the Seward Highway are closed near Beluga Point, Anchorage police said shortly after 8 o’clock Saturday evening.

The closure was due to a collision with injuries, according to a short Nixle release. An APD dispatch supervisor said that only one vehicle was involved, but officers on scene were still determining the extent of the injuries of the person or people inside the car.

Both lanes of the highway had to be closed to accommodate responding emergency vehicles.

A timeline for reopening was unavailable as of around 8:15 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

