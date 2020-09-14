77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 75 of those cases in Alaska residents.
The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total to 7,270 with 6,353 of those cases in residents. DHSS’s coronavirus dashboard states there are currently 4,141 active cases of COVID-19 in residents alone.
Since the pandemic began, DHSS says 44 people have died with COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Monday.
Cases were reported in these communities:
- Anchorage: 47 residents
- Fairbanks: 10 residents
- North Pole: Two residents
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One resident
- Aleutians East Borough: One nonresident
- Wasilla: Seven residents
- Utqiagvik: Two residents
- Juneau: Five residents
- Unknown: One resident, one nonresident
