77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

There were 77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska by the Department of Health and Social Services.
There were 77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska by the Department of Health and Social Services.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 75 of those cases in Alaska residents.

The new COVID-19 cases bring the state total to 7,270 with 6,353 of those cases in residents. DHSS’s coronavirus dashboard states there are currently 4,141 active cases of COVID-19 in residents alone.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says 44 people have died with COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Cases were reported in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 47 residents
  • Fairbanks: 10 residents
  • North Pole: Two residents
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One resident
  • Aleutians East Borough: One nonresident
  • Wasilla: Seven residents
  • Utqiagvik: Two residents
  • Juneau: Five residents
  • Unknown: One resident, one nonresident

