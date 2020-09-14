As search for missing Nome woman continues, lack of information frustrates family

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two weeks after Florence Okpealuk was reported missing in Nome, the search is ongoing. Multiple community searches have not yielded any signs of her, or at least any made public, and authorities are asking community members to report any information they may have to the Nome Police Department.

“We continue to ask the public to provide any information that they think may be relevant to the investigation, no matter how small,” said William Walton, Supervisory Special Agent for the Violent Crime Program at the Anchorage FBI field office. Walton is among the six FBI agents currently in Nome aiding in the search.

One new avenue of information that came up Sunday was the search for the driver of a pickup truck seen in the port vicinity on Aug. 30. The driver has since been located, but Walton said investigation policy prevents them from sharing information about the driver or why officials wanted to speak with him or her.

“As a general practice, in order to protect the integrity of investigation, we generally don’t discuss any investigative leads or the results,” he said.

That policy, while designed to protect the integrity of the investigation, has also led to frustration among friends and family of Okpealuk, including her relative Lucille Weyapuk.

“It’s an investigation going on, and there’s still no answers to why she’s missing, why she’s not found," Weyapuk said, “which yes, we are very frustrated.”

Weyapuk described herself as a “distant cousin” of Okpealuk’s, but added that they were very close, in part because Okpealuk shares a name with Weyapuk’s mother.

“Flo was always a big part of our life,” she said.

While the many questions - with so few answers - have become a source of strife for Okpealuk’s family, Weyapuk said that she felt the search was also receiving less urgency because she and Okpealuk’s family are Alaska Native.

According to a 2018 study by the Urban Indian Health Institute, Alaska has the 4th highest number of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls, which has in part led to the creation of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force Cold Case Office in Anchorage. That task force is helping in the search for the missing 33-year-old.

Weyapuk isn’t the only one who’s raised concerns about that urgency. KNOM recently reported that Alaska Native women were the first people to start searching for Okpealuk. One of them raised concerns that it took six days for a larger community search to begin. This has left Weyapuk and her family feeling even more anxious.

Walton referred questions about search efforts to the Nome Fire Deaprtment’s Search and Rescue team, which has not responded to multiple requests for interviews.

In the end, though, the most important thing to Weyapuk is Okpealuk herself.

“We just want to make sure she’s safe,” she said. “We just want to let everyone know, ‘thank you for helping and searching for her,’ and anyone if you’re [reading] this, just bring her home.”

