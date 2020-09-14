Advertisement

Body pulled from water near Whittier Harbor

Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.
Alaska State Troopers will put more patrols on the roadways this weekend.(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After an unmanned 15-foot raft was found adrift near the Whittier Harbor, authorities located and identified the body of the operator as 61-year-old Eric Opland of Anchorage.

On Saturday around 10:13 p.m., the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center contacted Alaska State Troopers to assist the U.S. Coast Guard with a missing person investigation for Opland, who was said to be with a small raft near Whittier. The Whittier harbormaster was later alerted to the unmanned raft, located just outside of the harbor.

Opland was not near the raft and the Coast Guard deployed aircraft and watercraft to conduct a search, according to an online trooper dispatch. Around 8:41 a.m. on Sunday, a Coast Guard helicopter spotted a body, later identified as Opland, 3.4 miles northeast of Whittier.

An investigation found that Opland was not wearing a personal flotation device when his body was recovered. Troopers state that alcohol consumption may have contributed to his death, based on evidence found in the raft.

Opland’s body has since been transported to the state medical examiner’s office to undergo an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police interviews allowed as evidence in former teacher’s trial for sex abuse charges

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Judge Jonathan Woodman denied a motion to suppress interviews Lukis Nighswonger had with police officers several days before he was arrested on sex abuse charges for allegedly touching students.

Crime

Woman accused of stabbing man in the head arrested by Juneau police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Police say the man is recovering from his injuries and in a stable condition.

News

Vehicle crashes into a building following reports of shots fired in Midtown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police say around 2 a.m. Monday they received reports of shots fired in the area of Minnesota and Benson. Moments later, calls came in about a crash.

Crime

As search for missing Nome woman continues, lack of information frustrates family

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Authorities say it's policy not to discuss lines of investigation while they are ongoing.

Latest News

News

Protestors push for visitor allowances at Providence Alaska Medical Center

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Families pushing for visitor allowances at Providence Alaska Medical Center gathered for a peaceful demonstration Sunday.

News

DHSS reports 62 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 62 new COVID cases and no new deaths.

News

UPDATE: Seward Hwy. reopened near Beluga Point following crash

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:15 PM AKDT
The highway was closed due to a vehicle collision around 8 p.m. Saturday.

News

Authorities continue search for missing Nome woman

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:06 PM AKDT
|
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for 33-year-old Florence Okpealuk, of Nome, who was reported missing on August 31.

News

Benefits of flu shots could go beyond influenza prevention

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
A flu shot would by no means replace a COVID vaccine, but research is pointing to it at least helping with the symptoms.

News

DHSS reports one new death related to COVID-19 and 103 new cases in Alaska

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:26 PM AKDT
101 cases among residents and 2 nonresidents