Advertisement

Clouds move in to Southcentral, rain to the West Coast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds will move back into Southcentral on Monday as a front swings through western Alaska bringing rain to many coastal communities. The front is expected to break up before it makes it to Southcentral or the Interior but a second round of rain is likely to move into southern coastal areas starting Wednesday night. Anchorage could see some rain coming through on Thursday.

A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of the northern Panhandle from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday. This frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The clouds are moving back into Southcentral as rain approaches the West Coast of the state.

Weather

La Nina Advisory

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Though we're not ready for a winter forecast just yet, La Nina conditions tend to make Alaska colder and drier during the winter.

Forecast

One more day of sunshine, at least

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Another day of sunshine for southern Alaska before the clouds return.

Forecast

Saturday Evening weather

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM AKDT
Another day of sun across Southcentral before clouds return to the region.

Latest News

Forecast

A sunny, fall weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:23 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's another sunny start to the weekend at least for big portions of the state. Here's your statewide forecast.

Forecast

Friday Evening Weather

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM AKDT
It's a sunshine Saturday for a large portion of the state. Colder temperatures are creeping in so enjoy this lovely fall weekend!

Forecast

Our weekend starts off with lots of sunshine and it looks to last right through Sunday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Our weekend starts off with lots of sunshine and it looks to last right through Sunday

Forecast

A freezing night ahead but more sun in on the way

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Sunny skies are great during the day but those clear skies at night mean parts of Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley could drop below freezing overnight.

Weather

Thursday evening weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM AKDT
Another day of sunshine for much of the southern portion of the state. Some rain and snow in northern Alaska.

Weather

Protect your veggies and flowers tonight

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
A freeze warning is in effect for the early morning hours of Friday. Protect temperature sensitive plants.