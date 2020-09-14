Clouds move in to Southcentral, rain to the West Coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds will move back into Southcentral on Monday as a front swings through western Alaska bringing rain to many coastal communities. The front is expected to break up before it makes it to Southcentral or the Interior but a second round of rain is likely to move into southern coastal areas starting Wednesday night. Anchorage could see some rain coming through on Thursday.

A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of the northern Panhandle from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday. This frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.