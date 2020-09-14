Clouds will be on the rise across Southcentral on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be partly cloudy on Monday with light winds as the weather warms up to 58 degrees. Monday night will be under mostly cloudy skies with light winds and a low of 44 degrees.

Winds will blow out of the southeast at 15 mph but gust up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in the higher elevations. It will be cloudy on Tuesday with 15 mph winds out of the southeast as we warm up to 57 degrees. Winds will gust up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in the higher elevations. Tuesday night will be under cloudy skies with 10-20 mph winds out of the east and a low of 46 degrees. Looking ahead, light winds will lead to mostly cloudy days as the temperature warms up to 58 degrees on Wednesday.

Conditions should return to a normal fall-like pattern across Southcentral over the next few days as clear skies, warm temperatures and cool mornings depart. Storms from the west are going to start pushing our ridge of high pressure off to the east. On Monday, clouds and moisture will start moving over the top of the high-pressure ridge. Overnight lows on Monday will be a few degrees warmer while more extensive moisture and cloud cover continue to move into the area on Tuesday.

Storms should move into Southcentral on Monday night, bringing rain to Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. As the storms continue to move east, rain will push across Southcentral throughout the day on Tuesday, but the storms will start to stall and breakdown over the Talkeetna Mountains. The Copper River Basin should remain dry.

Rainfall totals are expected to be on the low end with intermittent rain showers at times for Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna valley. More persistent rain will fall along the northern Gulf Coast, Prince William Sound and the Western Alaska Range. Winds will be on the increase Tuesday afternoon through the mountain passes until airflow switches on Wednesday and allows for the winds to start to settle.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, there may be a wetter weather pattern for Southcentral. Storms over northeast Russia, the entire Bering Sea and Western Alaska, will continue to push east over the mainland.

