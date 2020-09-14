Protestors push for visitor allowances at Providence Alaska Medical Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Families pushing for visitor allowances at Providence Alaska Medical Center gathered for a peaceful demonstration Sunday as a Kodiak man remains camped out in protest of visitor restrictions.

Marvin Abbott, whose daughter was last known to be in critical condition inside the hospital, has been camping outside the building since Thursday in trying to convince officials to let him in to see his child. On Sunday afternoon, he was joined by dozens of people protesting the rules and trying to send a message: They believe people should be allowed in to see their loved ones who are being taken care of by Providence staff in the intensive care unit.

“It’s overwhelming,” Abbott said of the support he’s received. “I break down sometimes, thinking about it.”

Like Abbott, Corie and Megan Richards are missing someone, too: Corie’s husband, who is Megan’s father, is currently in the ICU.

“They were goat hunting,” Corie Richards said. “They were on a cliff. Somehow, he lost his footing and fell 100 feet.

“There has to be a compromise,” she continued. “It can’t be all or nothing.”

Like the Richards family, Abbott feels his physical presence in his daughter’s room would help her.

“I was told I need to connect with my daughter spiritually; she needs to hear my voice," Abbott said. "That person was right.

“So last night, I FaceTimed her,” he said, getting emotional. “And it was, it was very difficult.”

At Providence, visitors are not allowed, with few exceptions to that rule, and Abbott and the Richards family have so far not been able to go in to see their loved ones. Those with visitation allowances include but are not limited to patients in the children’s hospital, including the NICU, who may have two parents around; maternity patients, who may have one support of their choosing by their side; and end of life patients, who are allowed one visitor at a time.

A group in opposition to the limits placed on visitors at the beginning of the pandemic joined in protest for the afternoon, but Abbott is taking it a big step further: As of Sunday, he was on his fourth day of camping out, with overnight temperatures sometimes dipping in the 20′s and rough weather projected for the week ahead.

“It’s not right,” Abbott said. “I’ve had so many people come up and say they’re in the same situation. I didn’t know this when I came, you know?”

The hospital said it reevaluates visitor policies on a regular basis, but safety is the priority. With his daughter still in ICU, Abbott is out in the cold for now, but still full of hope.

“I just know that if I was there,” Abbott said, “I just feel in my heart that it would make a difference. They can hear you. And they can feel you.”

Providence sent a prepared statement Sunday that said in part, “Intensive Care Units are places of care for the most vulnerable patients in a hospital. This is even more so since the onset of COVID-19.... One COVID-19 exposure within an intensive care unit could have deadly ramifications to other patients and our staff.”

Policies at Alaska Regional and the Alaska Native Medical Center are also restrictive of visitors at this time.

