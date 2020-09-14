Winners announced; The Great Alaska Duck Race raises thousands of dollars for EXCEL

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska EXCEL along with 10 other nonprofits were able to raise a total of $103,543.

Over the weekend thousand to little ducks took a swim in Ship Creek in downtown Anchorage, watch the full story here.

CONGRATULATIONS WINNERS! $20 ticket

1st place to Tobey Priest $10,000 !! #2640

2nd place to Madeleine Mandap $1,000 !! #1564

3rd place to Lisa Pekich $500 !! #1606

CONGRATULATIONS WINNERS! $10 ticket

1st place to Shelle Cover $5,000 !! #2640

2nd place to Debbie Speakman $500 !! #1564

3rd place to Caryn Tillman $250 !! #1606

