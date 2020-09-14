Vehicle crashes into a building following reports of shots fired in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a vehicle that was reported as stolen was found inside a building in Midtown Monday morning. Police say no one was hurt.

Police say around 2 a.m. Monday they received reports of shots fired in the area of Minnesota and Benson. Moments later, calls came in about a crash.

APD find a vehicle that crashed into a building following reports of shots fired in the Midtown area. (KTUU)

“The preliminary investigation found that the gunshots came from at least one moving vehicle, which were gone from the scene. As officers arrived to investigate, an unoccupied vehicle that was reported as stolen was located,” said a spokesperson for APD.

APD says no one was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

