Woman accused of stabbing man in the head arrested by Juneau police

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau police have arrested a 32-year-old woman after police say she stabbed a 26-year-old man. The stabbing occurred around 6:54 a.m. Sunday in the area of Vintage Boulevard.

Police say the man and woman were sitting in a vehicle when the two got into an argument. The woman, identified by police as Ida Johana Sheakley, allegedly stabbed the man with a knife. The man had serious injuries, with a large cut on the left side of his head and his right wrist.

The man fled from the vehicle and bystanders called 911, police say. The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries, where he was later reported to be in stable condition.

Police say Sheakley and the man knew each other and were in the area with two other women and one other man. Police say there were contradictory statements about why they were in the area, with some saying they were there to shop and others saying they were there in relation to a debt owed.

Sheakley has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and is now in jail.

