1 case of COVID-19 reported at Palmer High School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Palmer High School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after learning of a single case reported at the school on Monday.

Public Information Officer for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District Jillian Morrissey said all after school activities would be canceled for the day and an update on the closure will be sent to the school community on Tuesday. At-home learning will occur in place of all in-person classes.

The school’s principal sent an email to families saying that contact tracing efforts are occurring. If a student was determined a close contact, they will be notified by Mat-Su Public Health or a school nurse and asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The school will be disinfected during its closure.

