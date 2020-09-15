43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services states there are 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, with 42 of those cases in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the state total to 7,313 cases with 6,395 in Alaska residents.

The sole new nonresident case was reported in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

Since the pandemic began, 44 Alaska residents with COVID-19 have died. No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s coronavirus dashboard says there are 4,158 active cases of COVID-19 in residents.

There are currently 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. An additional two people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. There are eight people in the state currently on a ventilator.

A total of 407,124 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic began, although the number of tests is not a count of how many people have been tested.

On Monday, Palmer High School announced one case of COVID-19 was reported at the school. The high school was closed Tuesday for cleaning and health officials are working on contact tracing efforts.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Anchorage: 22

Kodiak: One

Fairbanks: Five

Wasilla: Four

Utqiagvik: One

Douglas: One

Bethel Census Area: Five

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

Kusilvak Census Area: Two

