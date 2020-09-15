Advertisement

43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

There were 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska residents and nonresidents on Sept. 15.
There were 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska residents and nonresidents on Sept. 15.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services states there are 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, with 42 of those cases in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the state total to 7,313 cases with 6,395 in Alaska residents.

The sole new nonresident case was reported in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

Since the pandemic began, 44 Alaska residents with COVID-19 have died. No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s coronavirus dashboard says there are 4,158 active cases of COVID-19 in residents.

There are currently 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. An additional two people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. There are eight people in the state currently on a ventilator.

A total of 407,124 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic began, although the number of tests is not a count of how many people have been tested.

On Monday, Palmer High School announced one case of COVID-19 was reported at the school. The high school was closed Tuesday for cleaning and health officials are working on contact tracing efforts.

[RELATED: 1 case of COVID-19 reported at Palmer High School]

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 22
  • Kodiak: One
  • Fairbanks: Five
  • Wasilla: Four
  • Utqiagvik: One
  • Douglas: One
  • Bethel Census Area: Five
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One
  • Kusilvak Census Area: Two

For more information about COVID-19 in Alaska, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Editor’s Note: These report is based on initial data from the DHSS and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.

Coronavirus

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

Coronavirus

Paul Rudd helps Gov. Cuomo send mask PSA

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

National Politics

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to block the gatherings of thousands of people, which Trump and his team deem “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.