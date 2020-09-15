A fire destroys a chruch in Chugiak early Tuesday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A church in Chugiak is being considered a total loss after it caught fire early Tuesday morning.

“The fire was well advanced before it was noticed by the neighbors,” said Chugiak Fire Chief Tim Benningfield.

Crews were alerted about the fire around 2:41 a.m. and arrived shortly thereafter to the River of Life Lutheran Church in the Peter’s Creek area.

The River of Life church in Chugiak is being considered a total loss following a fire on September 15, 2020. (KTUU)

Chief Benningfield says no one was hurt or died in the fire.

The state fire marshall’s office will investigate.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

