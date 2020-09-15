A man is presumed dead following search and rescue operation near Aleknagik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a 62-year-old man is presumed to have drowned after he didn’t show up in Aleknagik.

Troopers say on Sept. 4 around 6:30 p.m. they received a report of a boat with no one on board. An hour later, a man reported that the boat was his, and his brother was supposed to be operating the boat and had not arrived in Aleknagik.

AST says they started to search for the man, identified as George Van Vleet, but did not find him.

Troopers say he is presumed to be deceased by drowning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Aleknagik is about 20 miles from Dillingham.

