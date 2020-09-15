Advertisement

A rainy week ahead for much of Alaska

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The system spinning in the Bering Sea is pushing rain into western Alaska. More rain is expected across the West Coast and western Interior for Tuesday. The front swings through Southcentral but will break apart before having much of an impact on the region. A second front will push into the north gulf coast starting Thursday. The could bring some significant rain to coastal communities. Anchorage and the Valleys likely to see rain with that system as well.

