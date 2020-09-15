Alaska village locked down by virus loses only store in fire

(AP) - The only store in an Alaska village has been lost to a fire fought by residents who could not get help from neighboring communities because of a coronavirus lockdown.

KYUK-AM reports that the store in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta village of Kasigluk burned Sept. on 10. That left residents without a place in town to buy groceries, clothes and other supplies. Kasigluk Police Chief Brian Noratak says the store’s owners are investigating the cause of the fire.

Noratak asked nearby Atmautluak for extra water hoses that were delivered by boat, Kasigluk residents fought the flames, including people who left quarantine to help.

