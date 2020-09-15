Advertisement

Alaska village locked down by virus loses only store in fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The only store in an Alaska village has been lost to a fire fought by residents who could not get help from neighboring communities because of a coronavirus lockdown.

KYUK-AM reports that the store in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta village of Kasigluk burned Sept. on 10. That left residents without a place in town to buy groceries, clothes and other supplies. Kasigluk Police Chief Brian Noratak says the store’s owners are investigating the cause of the fire.

Noratak asked nearby Atmautluak for extra water hoses that were delivered by boat, Kasigluk residents fought the flames, including people who left quarantine to help.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assembly ordinance would limit hotels ability to hire, lay off employees

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Critics say it offers union-like benefits, while supporters call it necessary protection for workers.

News

Mat-Su teachers’ union says strike vote will begin Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
A possible teachers' strike may be in store for the Mat-Su Borough School District.

News

Unsung but showing up: Personal care assistants during COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
According to Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services, approximately 4,000 Alaskans receive in-home care from personal care assistants or home health aides.

Crime

Anchorage ‘hoverboard dentist’ sentenced in Medicaid fraud scheme

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
An Anchorage dentist convicted of Medicaid fraud and endangering his patients received his sentence Monday in a case prosecutors say is unlike any other.

Latest News

News

1 case of COVID-19 reported at Palmer High School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Palmer High School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after learning of a single case reported at the school on Monday.

State

New UAF program to focus on Indigenous knowledge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A new graduate program at UAF’s College of Fisheries and Ocean Science aims to both elevate indigenous knowledge on fisheries in Alaska, and also equip more Alaskan Native students to be leaders in organizations involved with managing the resource.

News

Juneau cannabis dispensary found to be ineligible for $33,000 COVID-19 grant it already received

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A Juneau cannabis dispensary is ineligible for a $33,000 grant it received from the City and Borough of Juneau to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19. Now, the dispensary's owner will either have to turn the grant into a loan or pay it all back.

News

Simple ways to cope during a pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Some recommendations for healthy coping include staying active, incorporating favorite hobbies and meals often and limiting screen time.

News

Police interviews allowed as evidence in former teacher’s trial for sex abuse charges

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Judge Jonathan Woodman denied a motion to suppress interviews Lukis Nighswonger had with police officers several days before he was arrested on sex abuse charges for allegedly touching students.

Crime

Body pulled from water near Whittier Harbor

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The missing person investigation began after an unmanned raft was reported.