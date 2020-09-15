Advertisement

Anchorage ‘hoverboard dentist’ sentenced in Medicaid fraud scheme

By Daniella Rivera
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage dentist convicted of Medicaid fraud and endangering his patients received his sentence Monday in a case prosecutors say is unlike any other.

A 25-second video shows Dr. Seth Lookhart floating into an exam room. He appears to remove a tooth from a sedated patient, then pivots and rides away on a hoverboard, tossing his gloves in the air, removing his mask and flashing a smile at the camera.

The video, which appears to have been shot on a cell phone, was just a shred of the evidence presented in the 35-year-old dentist’s weeks-long trial.

Dr. Seth Lookhart is seen in a video riding a hoverboard while performing a dental procedure.
Dr. Seth Lookhart is seen in a video riding a hoverboard while performing a dental procedure.(Source: Alaska Court System)

On Jan. 17, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton found Seth Lookhart, 35, guilty on 46 counts in a Medicaid fraud scheme. He and his former office manager, Shauna Cranford, were accused of pushing patients to undergo intravenous sedation needlessly in order to bill Medicaid for the service.

Monday, Wolverton sentenced Lookhart to serve 20 years with eight suspended, leaving 12 years of active time.

While the state is pushing for the court to order Lookhart to pay more than $2 million in restitution, Eric Senta with the Office of Special Prosecutions stressed that the case did not merely represent a financial crime.

Evidence presented at trial showed patients were left unattended while sedated, had breathing and heart complications and, in some cases, nearly died. Patients also testified they woke up to discover Lookhart worked on or removed the wrong teeth or strayed from the treatment plan they had signed off on.

“This is not an economic crime,” Senta said. “This is not a case where the court is sentencing someone who stole $2 million. Lookhart hurt people, vulnerable people, disabled children. Lookhart harvested organs, almost ended people’s lives. These are human beings that he targeted.”

Defense Attorney Kevin Fitzgerald, who represented Lookhart at the sentencing, pointed to Lookhart’s good behavior while out on bail before and after trial and noted that he has already suffered consequences as a result of his actions.

“He’s lost a business, this court is well aware there are civil suits, there’s been negative publicity and the likely loss of his license, which, again, is pending, but the state’s position is to revoke it permanently,” Fitzgerald said.

Lookhart chose to read a prepared statement.

“Looking back, I can’t say exactly when I began to go off course,” he said, later continuing, “While I do not doubt that I was able to render care and alleviate the pain to many people who were in dire need, I also know that I could have and should have maintained better discipline and focus while serving a patient base I came to love.”

He went on to apologize, said he had been through a “transformative process,” and is a changed man.

“I know I would be my best self and in turn able to serve my family and the community best if I were granted the privilege and the hope of a renewed lease on life practicing dentistry and living among those that I love,” he said.

Wolverton said he received 46 letters on Lookhart’s behalf, a large show of support he does not remember in any other case. The letters were from Lookhart’s friends, family and members of a religious organization.

“Despite its title, this is not a hoverboard case and it never has been,” Wolverton said Monday, as he began his comments at sentencing. “The hoverboard portion wasn’t the icing on the cake and it wasn’t even the cherry on top of the icing.”

Wolverton said he was particularly struck by the pages and pages of text messages in which Lookhart bragged to his friends about his crimes in excruciating detail.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, not ever,” Wolverton said of the text messages.

Wolverton said he suspects the case will likely be used to teach students in ethics classes across the country in the future.

Lookhart was granted a delayed remand. He is set to start serving his sentence on Dec. 7, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unsung but showing up: Personal care assistants during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jill Burke
According to Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services, approximately 4,000 Alaskans receive in-home care from personal care assistants or home health aides.

News

1 case of COVID-19 reported at Palmer High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Palmer High School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after learning of a single case reported at the school on Monday.

State

New UAF program to focus on Indigenous knowledge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A new graduate program at UAF’s College of Fisheries and Ocean Science aims to both elevate indigenous knowledge on fisheries in Alaska, and also equip more Alaskan Native students to be leaders in organizations involved with managing the resource.

News

Juneau cannabis dispensary found to be ineligible for $33,000 COVID-19 grant it already received

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A Juneau cannabis dispensary is ineligible for a $33,000 grant it received from the City and Borough of Juneau to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19. Now, the dispensary's owner will either have to turn the grant into a loan or pay it all back.

Latest News

News

Simple ways to cope during a pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Some recommendations for healthy coping include staying active, incorporating favorite hobbies and meals often and limiting screen time.

News

Police interviews allowed as evidence in former teacher’s trial for sex abuse charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Judge Jonathan Woodman denied a motion to suppress interviews Lukis Nighswonger had with police officers several days before he was arrested on sex abuse charges for allegedly touching students.

Crime

Body pulled from water near Whittier Harbor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The missing person investigation began after an unmanned raft was reported.

Crime

Woman accused of stabbing man in the head arrested by Juneau police

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Police say the man is recovering from his injuries and in a stable condition.

News

Vehicle crashes into a building following reports of shots fired in Midtown

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police say around 2 a.m. Monday they received reports of shots fired in the area of Minnesota and Benson. Moments later, calls came in about a crash.

Crime

Search for missing Nome woman continues with little new information

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Authorities say it's policy not to discuss lines of investigation while they are ongoing.