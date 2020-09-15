Advertisement

AnchorRIDES delivers groceries to senior’s doors

AnchorRides buses will deliver to your door
AnchorRides buses will deliver to your door(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seniors who are concerned about going to the grocery store during the COVID-19 pandemic have a new option. The Municipality of Anchorage is offering the services of AnchorRIDE buses to deliver groceries and other items right to the door.

Bart Rudolph, with the city’s transportation department, said ridership has decreased during the pandemic. He said a state grant that goes towards helping the elderly and people with disabilities access transportation could be used to help deliver groceries.

“We are really just trying to find ways to help the community in these times of COVID, where a lot of people don’t want to leave the house or maybe they feel it’s unsafe to ride the bus,” said Rudolph. “So this is just another opportunity for them to get the things that they need, without having additional exposure.”

The service is free for people aged 60 and over, although they must first register with the AnchorRIDES program first by calling 907-343-6543. More information is available on the AnchorRIDES website. Rudolph said pick-up times must be scheduled one to seven days in advance.

