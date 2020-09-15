As clouds move in, winds pick up while our rain chances increase across Southcentral as well as in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Tuesday with 20 mph winds and a high of 56 degrees. Winds will blow from out of the southeast at 20-35 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Tuesday night we drop down to 45 degrees with winds out of the east from 10-20 mph. Winds will blow from out of the southeast at 20-35 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 56 degrees and light winds. Wednesday night drops down to 45 degrees with light winds while under cloudy skies. Winds will blow from out of the east at 10-15 mph increasing to 20-35 mph after midnight. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be cloudy as it warms up to 55 degrees for a high on Thursday.

Storms from out west continue to spill clouds into Southcentral. This cloud cover will allow for morning low temperatures to be warmer than those from Sunday morning when temperatures dove down into the low 30s and upper 20s. Most of the low temperatures across Southcentral will drop into the low 40′s with the possibility of temperatures in the 30s for low laying areas of the Copper River Valley due to the thinner cloud cover (allowing for more cooling).

Southcentral will warm into the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday while the Copper River Valley will warm into the low 60s as the region will be less influenced by the cloud cover (more sunshine). These storms should bring rain to Kodiak Island Tuesday morning and push slowly east through the day bringing rain primarily to the western Alaska Range, eastern Kenai Peninsula and the western Prince William Sound region. We can see some intermittent light showers in the Anchorage Bowl and Matanuska-Susitna valley Tuesday afternoon while winds pick up into the 15 mph range. Turnagain Arm, the Knik River Valley and the Copper River Basin could see winds in the 25 mph range.

Storms will weaken early on Wednesday but then will be rejoined by storms moving out of the north Pacific Wednesday afternoon that will keep rain chances alive across the western Alaska Range, eastern Kenai Peninsula and the western Prince William Sound region. This could last through Thursday with persistent heavy rain at times. There could be considerable rain in places like Seward on the coast as this moisture stream extends down into the tropics. Rain totals range from 1 inch to up to 3.5 inches through Thursday. Winds are also expected to increase steadily through the major mountain passes by Wednesday afternoon. The strongest winds are expected over the Upper Hillside Thursday afternoon/evening ranging from 35-45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds through the Knik River Valley may also reach 30 mph status with gusts up to 45 mph around this same time period. Alaska’s News Source will continue to monitor this latest storm movement for the latest changes and details.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, starting on Friday, the storms that were near the Alaska Peninsula (Wednesday night) will have moved into the interior of the state leaving storms and storm energy over the Bering Sea and Southcentral. This pattern will bring showers and keep temperatures down (cooler) over the Alaska Mainland. The Alaska Mainland should transition to drier weather conditions over the weekend as storms near Dutch Harbor (Unalaska Aleutian Islands Area) on Friday move east and into the Gulf of Alaska Saturday and Sunday. Storms will move into the western or central Bering Sea next Monday.

