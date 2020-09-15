Plane in Katmai National Park crashes into Naknek Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A commercial plane has crashed near Brooks Camp in the Katmai National Park and Preserve. The crash occurred mid-morning on Tuesday and the plane crashed several miles into Naknek Lake, park Superintendent Mark Sturm confirmed.

There were no deaths or injuries reported for the passengers or pilot of the plane.

Clint Johnson with the National Transporation Safety Board said the plane was a de Haviland Turbine Otter. Officials were not sure how many people were in the plane at the time of the crash, but the Otter can seat up to 11 people.

The aircraft is still in the lake, but park officials are working on removing it.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

