52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services shows 52 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents and nonresidents Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 7,365 cases with 6,444 of those cases in Alaska residents. There are now 4,202 active cases of the virus in residents and 712 active cases of the virus in nonresidents.

Since the pandemic began, over 250 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, DHSS states. Currently, 39 people are hospitalized with the virus and an additional six people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Nine people in the state are on a ventilator.

There have been a total of 44 deaths since cases were first reported in Alaska, according to the state coronavirus dashboard. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 408,564 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, although the number of tests is not a unique count of every individual who has been tested.

Two nonresident cases were reported with one in Kotzebue and another in an unknown location.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 20

Kenai Peninsula Borough: Three

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Three

Utqiagvik: One

Kotzebue: One

Juneau: One

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Alaska, visit the DHSS coronavirus dashboard website here.

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.