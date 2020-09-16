Advertisement

52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska Wednesday

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 16.
The Department of Health and Social Services reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 16.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services shows 52 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents and nonresidents Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 7,365 cases with 6,444 of those cases in Alaska residents. There are now 4,202 active cases of the virus in residents and 712 active cases of the virus in nonresidents.

Since the pandemic began, over 250 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, DHSS states. Currently, 39 people are hospitalized with the virus and an additional six people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Nine people in the state are on a ventilator.

There have been a total of 44 deaths since cases were first reported in Alaska, according to the state coronavirus dashboard. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 408,564 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, although the number of tests is not a unique count of every individual who has been tested.

Two nonresident cases were reported with one in Kotzebue and another in an unknown location.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 20
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Three
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Three
  • Utqiagvik: One
  • Kotzebue: One
  • Juneau: One
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Alaska, visit the DHSS coronavirus dashboard website here.

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Coronavirus

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet.

Coronavirus

US unveils broad vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

News

As protests over visitation policies continue, decision lies with hospital work group

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The decision will be made by the hospital’s Visitation Workgroup, which was created when visitor restrictions were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:49 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

Coronavirus

43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:21 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
There are 4,158 active cases of COVID-19 in residents.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:10 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.