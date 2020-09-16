A pause between systems on Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral will see a bit of a pause between two weather systems on Wednesday before more rain on Thursday. Another round of rain moves through on Friday. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week are slowly dropping to the mid-50s across most of the region.

Nome saw a record high rainfall total for Monday with 1.27 inches of rain. Still expecting showers for Wednesday in the northwest areas. The main region for sunshine will once again be the Panhandle though rain is likely toward the end of the week.

