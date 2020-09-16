Advertisement

Anchorage mom hopes ASD will open in-person soon

Laura Sanfacon said it's been hard to keep her 6 year-old twins engaged in online learning.
Laura Sanfacon said it's been hard to keep her 6 year-old twins engaged in online learning.(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is expected to announce Wednesday that elementary students will return to the classroom in mid-October. The news couldn’t come soon enough for Laura Sanfacon. Sanfacon’s 6-year-old twins, Bram and Scarlett, are first graders at Rilke Schule, a German charter school in Anchorage that follows the ASD calendar. They’ve been learning online at home, and Sanfacon said it’s been tough.

“We have been with each other since March 24/7, and it feels like complete chaos at our house,” said Sanfacon. “If I am not with them saying, do your school, this is what happens.”

Sanfacon said she doesn’t think her children should be expected to sit still at computers for several hours a day. Additionally, their morning lessons are in German, a language their mom doesn’t understand. She recognizes that the district halted in-person learning because of COVID-19, but she thinks it’s time to go back.

“I get that they are trying to be safe and do the right thing for everybody,” she said. “But if they’re given the opportunity to do virtual school or kind of in-school, let the people who want to go to school, let them take their kids to school.”

Sanfacon isn’t worried her children will get behind as first graders, but she does worry they are missing out on other important parts of their education by being stuck at home.

“They are supposed to be learning social-emotional things. They are supposed to be interacting with their peers. They’re supposed to be doing more hands-on things. There’s a reason why they do those things in first grade,” she said.

Sanfacon said she’s looking forward to having her children return to school and put the computers away.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Proposed rule would clarify what’s legal, what’s not for fishermen keeping marine mammals away

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A proposed regulation from NOAA Fisheries aims to give guidance on how fishermen can protect their catch, gear and marine mammals.

News

The future of several UAA athletic programs depend on fundraising

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage athletic department said it will release fundraising details soon about donations to hockey, gymnastics, and alpine ski teams.

KTUU

Plane in Katmai National Park crashes into Naknek Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
The plane crashed on Tuesday morning.

News

Alaska resident escapes Oregon wildfire with elderly father

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Lori King's family farm is still standing but she says that is not the case for many nearby communities which have been devastated by wildfires.

Latest News

News

AnchorRIDES delivers groceries to senior’s doors

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
AnchorRIDES will deliver groceries, pet food, and other household essentials to seniors who are concerned about COVID-19.

News

When home is a homeless shelter for online learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Clare House is a shelter for women and their children that has at least a dozen children learning online.

News

A man is presumed dead following search and rescue operation near Aleknagik

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a 62-year-old man is presumed to have drowned after he didn’t show up in Aleknagik.

News

River of Life Church fire in Chugiak, AK.

Updated: 10 hours ago
River of Life Church fire in Chugiak, AK. Morning of September 15, 2020. (Video credit to Stella Merrifield)

News

A fire destroys a church in Chugiak early Tuesday morning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
A church in Chugiak is a total loss after it caught fire early Tuesday morning.

News

Alaska village locked down by virus loses only store in fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The only store in an Alaska village has been lost to a fire fought by residents who could not get help from neighboring communities because of a coronavirus lockdown.