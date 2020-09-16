ASD releases in-person learning dates and plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is planning on moving into in-person learning modes starting as soon as October for Pre-K through sixth-grade students, the district announced Wednesday.

ASD started the school year in online learning only mode due to the high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the municipality. Now, the district says COVID-19 isn’t the only factor to consider for when schools should resume in-person instruction.

The revised plan, released Wednesday, is a medium-risk plan that would have students in class for five and a half hours a day. ASD has not released information on how large classes will be but said, “we are in the process of balancing our class sizes to keep the class counts as low as possible.”

In the revised plan, students in Pre-K through sixth grade would start in-person classes on Oct. 19 starting at 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

All self-contained special education programs for Pre-K through 12th grade will resume on Oct. 19. Following the Oct. 19 start, ASD will have a three-and-a-half week gap between the revised in-person start date for middle schoolers. The district said this gap will give it time to adjust to new safety protocols. The start date could be delayed if COVID-19 conditions are not safe enough for students.

If the district moves forward with in-person middle school teaching, classes will resume on Nov. 12 or 13 for sixth and seventh grades. All other middle school students will start in-person classes on Nov. 16, including special and alternative middle and high school students.

Middle school students will also attend school five days a week for five and a half hours with an 8:45 a.m. start time for middle schools.

High school students will be the last group to step into in-person classrooms. The revised plan has high school resuming on Jan. 4, 2021 to coincide with the beginning of the third quarter. Just like elementary and middle school, high school class days will be five and a half hours long for five days a week. The revised plan states high schoolers will begin class at 8 a.m.

In a release, ASD said the revised plan was made to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, guidelines which “support the return of students to in-school education if the health and mitigation conditions permit,” ASD stated in the release.

While the district has been using the rolling case averages as a metric to guide opening conversations, the district says it is not the only factor it is considering. The district will be monitoring the nature of community transmission, district mitigation abilities, sanitization procedures and response plans.

The district said it doesn’t believe it will be able to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in classes but believes it is possible to mitigate the spread of the virus.

ASD had initially considered entering a hybrid model of online and in-person learning but has forgone that plan due to concerns that the hybrid model would make school logistics more difficult for families and staff members.

Several other schools in Alaska have opened or started with some form of in-person instruction including the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District and several school districts in Southeast Alaska.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

