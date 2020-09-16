Cloudy with temps in the mid 50′s as well as a scattered shower or two as storms move through the area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 56 degrees. Winds will blow from out of the southeast at 20-35 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Again, we could see a pass bye or a scattered shower or two very similar to what we experienced yesterday (Tuesday). Wednesday night we drop down to 46 degrees with light winds. Winds will blow from out of the east at 20-35 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. We will be cloudy on Thursday with a high of 55 degrees and 10 mph winds. Rain chances will be in the 60 percent range. Thursday night we drop down to 44 degrees with 10 mph winds while under cloudy and potentially rainy skies. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be cloudy as we warm up to 56 degrees for a high on Friday while rain chances still loom at around 70 percent.

Air flow out of the south should keep Southcentral looking up at overcast skies through Friday with little fluctuations in our morning, Noon and night time temperatures. This flow will keep light rain going on Wednesday over the Chugach and Talkeetna Mountains before more storms move closer on Thursday. More persistent rain is expected over the Prince William Sound region

A low pressure storm is moving out of the north Pacific and is expected to move over the Alaska Peninsula Wednesday night. The storm should be centered over southwest Alaska by Thursday. As these storms move into the mountains (clashing with low and high pressure in the northeast Gulf) we will see strong winds through the major mountain passes. Winds will strengthen in the afternoon (Thursday) as the storm moves closer and over the upper Anchorage Hillside, Turnagain Arm and the Copper River Valley. The other weather impact from these storms will be widespread (heavy rain some areas) rain showers. Moisture stemming from the tropics will help push the storms north and up Cook Inlet, bringing persistent rain to the western Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound region. Up to 4″ of rain may fall near Seward by Friday morning, with places like Whittier and Valdez receiving between 2.5″ and 3″. The Anchorage Bowl and Mat-Su Valley are expected to stay dry at times while sitting behind mountain protection, but more than likely will see on again off again light rain showers through Friday with totals measuring near or less than 0.25″ of rainfall by Friday morning.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Tuesday, we are looking at storms with cooler air stretched across western Alaska from the Arctic Coast southward to the Alaska Peninsula. A low-pressure storm tracking and moving north into the southern Gulf of Alaska will keep a cloudy, cooler and showery weather pattern over southern mainland Alaska for most of the weekend. On Saturday night, a large storm system will move into the western Bering Sea and to the south of The Alaska Peninsula by Tuesday. For the first half of next week, the strongest winds and heaviest rains from these storms will remain over coastal areas in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.