FBI to return to Anchorage after assisting in search for Florence Okpealuk

Missing woman last seen Aug. 31, 2020 on a beach west of Nome.
Missing woman last seen Aug. 31, 2020 on a beach west of Nome.(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the search for Florence Okpealuk continues, FBI personnel are returning back to the Anchorage Field Office after spending nearly a week in Nome.

While in Nome, the FBI helped the Nome Police Department develop and follow leads.

Okpealuk was reported missing by family members on Aug. 31.

One lead on Sunday was the search for the driver of a pickup truck seen in the port vicinity on Aug. 30.

Officials are looking for the driver of this vehicle.
Officials are looking for the driver of this vehicle.(FBI Anchorage Field Office)

The driver was located, although officials have not shared additional information about the driver. Officials did say the person could possibly recall information close to the time Okpealuk disappeared.

When the FBI personnel return to Anchorage, they will continue to help with technical assistance, along with going through closed-circuit television footage and cell service records.

Updated PSA 9/15/2020

Posted by The Nome Police Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

In a joint community update, the Nome Police Department announced they will no longer be releasing daily updates on its Facebook page, but will instead start issuing updates when new information becomes available.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the disappearance of Okpealuk to call (907) 443-5262. Callers can remain anonymous.

Law enforcement assisting in the investigation include the Alaska State Troopers, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department Search and Rescue Team and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

