Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Military families and virtual learning

Online learning is a struggle for most families but those in the military have a few more hurdles to clear
When it comes to online learning, military families have a few hurdles to clear
When it comes to online learning, military families have a few hurdles to clear(none)
By Scott Gross
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting the school year across the Anchorage School District has been a challenge for staff, teachers, students and families. Military families on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson are not immune to the struggles, in fact, it may be a little more difficult.

“I think military families are doing well but facing the same challenges as parents in the community with the technology and getting used to a whole different way of providing education for their students,” JBER Schools Liaison Officer Adele Daniels said. “More or less, feeling the pressure of being the teacher.”

While many families decide how to handle the start of the school year online, many military families do not have family help, community learning or tutor pods.

“Their families are far away and they are trying to figure out a way to work this and they may only have mom and dad and they just arrived in Alaska and haven’t made all the connections yet in the community,” JBER Director of Child and Youth Services Heather Weafer said.

Weafer says the base has initiated some conversations with families about starting parent cooperatives and even discussed some ways to provide parents with some relief.

“If one parent specializes in math, maybe that parent can be helping the children or even providing that relief because they have their children all the time and child care on base is just like child care off base, it’s a struggle right now,” Weafer said.

Despite the challenges, military families are trying to make the most of the situation.

“We’ve got some really engaged and proactive parents,” Commander of the 673rd Mission Support Group Col. Jason Delamater said. “They’re trying to work out the solutions that will work for their families, working with their supervisor’s work schedules, to be able to telework or adjust their timing to facilitate being there for their kids to help them with their calls.”

Delamater says the base understands the struggles families are facing.

“The thing I’m most proud of and really excited about is the flexibility and adaptability of the staff that we have here on the installation,” Delamater said. “We’ve got a very strong group of men and women who are responsible for watching and caring for these children and youth programs while they are doing their online learning.”

Delamater also points to the fantastic relationship the base has with the Anchorage School District.

“That has really gone a long way in helping the teachers, the parents, the families navigate the new normal here with the schools,” he said.

“Our school district principals that work on the base have done a phenomenal job of reaching out,” Weafer said. “They’ve done a great job of reaching out, providing schedules, providing information, allowing us to reach out to their tech people when our children are struggling to get on.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 1 hour ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

FBI to return to Anchorage after assisting in search for Florence Okpealuk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
FBI personnel are returning back to the Anchorage Field Office after spending nearly a week in Nome.

News

A new folding phone is literally going in a different direction

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Folding phones appear to be the next wave of cell phone technology, because apparently everything old is new again... and in Today's Tech Beat Tik-Tok is learning that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

Check out this Futuristic face covering, in today’s Tech Beat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
The holiday season, especially this year, might as well be called the "shop-online season"and now that masks have become part of our everyday life, why not add a little tech, details from the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong..

Latest News

News

Providence board gathers as protests over hospital visitation policies continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As the board at Providence Alaska Medical Center gathers for a meeting, families anxiously await word about whether visitor policies at Alaska’s largest hospital might be changed.

News

Fairview woman saved by stranger after vicious attack

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
A Fairview resident says she is lucky to be alive after a random attack in the early morning hours of Sep 6. Mikka Thomas was repeatedly struck in the head with a large rock, until a nearby homeowner heard her cried for help and ended the assault.

News

Juneau ambulance unveiled with Northwest Coast formline designs

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A Juneau ambulance, decorated on both sides with Northwest Coast formline art, was unveiled to the public on Tuesday morning

State

Proposed rule would clarify what’s legal, what’s not for fishermen keeping marine mammals away

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A proposed regulation from NOAA Fisheries aims to give guidance on how fishermen can protect their catch, gear and marine mammals.

News

Anchorage mom hopes schools will open in-person soon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The prospect of allowing elementary students to return to class in Anchorage has one mom excited to send her twins back to school.

News

The future of several UAA athletic programs depend on fundraising

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage athletic department said it will release fundraising details soon about donations to hockey, gymnastics, and alpine ski teams.