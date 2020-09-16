Advertisement

Juneau ambulance unveiled with Northwest Coast formline designs

A Juneau ambulance with Northwest Coast formline designs. (09/15/2020).
A Juneau ambulance with Northwest Coast formline designs. (09/15/2020).(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A Juneau ambulance decorated on both sides with Northwest Coast formline art was unveiled to the public on Tuesday morning.

The project was a collaboration between Capital City Fire/Rescue and the Unity Group, an organization that represents Alaska Native groups from across Juneau.

“The goal of the new ambulance art is to be more inclusive and representative of the community that CCFR serves,” said Beth Weldon, mayor of the City and Borough of Juneau, at the unveiling ceremony that was held online.

The cost of refurbishing the ambulance at $10,000 was paid by the Unity Group.

“It’s important because we are behind those who are the first responders who come to the rescue of our people,” said Barbara Cadiente-Nelson, a council member of the Douglas Indian Association. “Our children are watching and they’re listening.”

The ambulance was blessed by David Katzeek, a Tlingit elder, before firefighters washed it down and pushed it into the downtown firehouse as part of a tradition that dates back more than a century.

The formline designs show a healing hand on both sides of the ambulance. (09/15/2020)
The formline designs show a healing hand on both sides of the ambulance. (09/15/2020)(KTUU)

The artwork on the ambulance is called “Healing Hand and Spirit Face” and was designed by Tlingit artists Crystal Worl and Mary Goddard. The image of a face represents interconnectedness, while the hand is a common theme on both sides of the ambulance.

“It being on an ambulance, it sort of symbolizes giving a hand, a helping hand, a healing hand in this situation,” Worl said.

One side of the ambulance shows a sun representing day and the other side shows stars representing night. Worl said that balance was a happy accident that both artists came up with separately. It came to represent the 24-hour job that first responders must do, she added.

A challenge for Worl and Goddard was coming up with a design that would be allowed under federal law. There are strict requirements that at least 70% of an emergency vehicle’s surface be reflective. A horizontal stripe also had to be a part of the design which led the artists to look at the image of the hand.

“They did an amazing job blending unity with functional art into a very usable piece of equipment that’s going to serve our community for years to come,” said Fire Chief Rich Etheridge at the unveiling ceremony.

Last month, pictures of the ambulance were released on social media. The wide and near-universal praise from across Juneau inspired both artists.

“I was really surprised by the response, I thought it would be a fun project but I didn’t expect this much feedback. So, it’s been really rewarding and really fun,” Goddard said.

Assistant Fire Chief Chad Cameron is reaching out to other groups to see if they would like to refurbish another Juneau emergency vehicle in the fall, Weldon said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fairview woman saved by stranger after vicious attack

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Hank Davis
A Fairview resident says she is lucky to be alive after a random attack in the early morning hours of Sep 6. Mikka Thomas was repeatedly struck in the head with a large rock, until a nearby homeowner heard her cried for help and ended the assault.

State

Proposed rule would clarify what’s legal, what’s not for fishermen keeping marine mammals away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A proposed regulation from NOAA Fisheries aims to give guidance on how fishermen can protect their catch, gear and marine mammals.

News

Anchorage mom hopes schools will open in-person soon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The prospect of allowing elementary students to return to class in Anchorage has one mom excited to send her twins back to school.

News

The future of several UAA athletic programs depend on fundraising

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage athletic department said it will release fundraising details soon about donations to hockey, gymnastics, and alpine ski teams.

Latest News

KTUU

Plane in Katmai National Park makes emergency landing on Naknek Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
The plane crashed on Tuesday morning.

News

Alaska resident escapes Oregon wildfire with elderly father

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Lori King's family farm is still standing but she says that is not the case for many nearby communities which have been devastated by wildfires.

News

AnchorRIDES delivers groceries to senior’s doors

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
AnchorRIDES will deliver groceries, pet food, and other household essentials to seniors who are concerned about COVID-19.

News

When home is a homeless shelter for online learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Clare House is a shelter for women and their children that has at least a dozen children learning online.

News

A man is presumed dead following search and rescue operation near Aleknagik

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a 62-year-old man is presumed to have drowned after he didn’t show up in Aleknagik.

News

River of Life Church fire in Chugiak, AK.

Updated: 11 hours ago
River of Life Church fire in Chugiak, AK. Morning of September 15, 2020. (Video credit to Stella Merrifield)