Advertisement

Mom saves 8-year-old son nearly suffocated in freak seat belt accident

By WBZ Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts mother had no time to waste when her 8-year-old son managed to wrap a seat belt around his neck. First responders say what she did next saved his life.

It was pure mother’s instinct. Siobhan Sherbovich and her kids were in the car Sunday afternoon in Bedford, Massachusetts, when 8-year-old Brayden became tangled in his seat belt. He was choking and turning blue.

“Before I could even process anything, he was basically hanging from the ceiling,” Sherbovich said.

Police do not believe 8-year-old Brayden will have any lasting health complications as a result of the incident, thanks to his mom's heroic actions.
Police do not believe 8-year-old Brayden will have any lasting health complications as a result of the incident, thanks to his mom's heroic actions.(Source: Siobhan Sherbovich, WBZ via CNN)

Though she tried, the mother could not release the belt because the locking mechanism had engaged. But she didn’t panic. Instead, she ran into a nearby hair salon and asked for scissors.

“At the time, I didn’t know if it was open or not. I was ready to break down windows,” Sherbovich said.

Hair stylist Daisey LaCourse called 911, while Sherbovich used her scissors to cut the seat belt.

“I cut him loose from the top of the ceiling, and he falls out of the car, just completely unconscious, onto the ground,” Sherbovich said.

The mother then administered CPR and got Brayden breathing and conscious again.

“He just went, ‘What happened? I’m OK’ and just stared at me, looking like he was from another planet,” Sherbovich said.

The 8-year-old was taken to be evaluated at the hospital. Police do not believe he will have any lasting health complications as a result of the incident.

To first responders, Sherbovich is a heroic figure.

“Let’s face it. Police and fire are trained on how to handle this type of situation. There’s no playbook on a parent how to do it. For her to keep cool, to go into a facility, a salon, get a pair of scissors, come out, cut the seat belt off her son, begin CPR and essentially save his life is just absolutely amazing,” said Police Chief Bob Bongiorno.

Bongiorno said he had never encountered anything like this in his 25 years of public safety.

Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back. In most cases, that happens when they are between 8 and 12 years old.

Copyright 2020 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally finally comes ashore near Gulf Shores, Ala.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, bringing torrential rain over a coastal storm surge that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding.

National

GRAPHIC: Search continues in Calif. deputy ambush; reward up to $275,000

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CNN
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

GRAPHIC: Deputies shot in Calif. ambush expected to survive, authorities say

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The deputies were shot at point-blank range by a lone gunman while on duty over the weekend. Authorities are still trying to find the shooter.

National

Police praise heroic actions of Mass. mother who saved son strangled by seat belt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally brings heavy wind, rain as it creeps toward shore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The storm is expected to bring historic, life-threatening flooding in Alabama and Mississippi.

News

Providence board gathers as protests over hospital visitation policies continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As the board at Providence Alaska Medical Center gathers for a meeting, families anxiously await word about whether visitor policies at Alaska’s largest hospital might be changed.

National

Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new prime minister has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies, and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.

National

Who is Yoshihide Suga, Japan's new prime minister?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Suga was the favorite candidate for prime minister after Shinzo Abe resigned, as he was Abe's right hand man for eight years.

National

‘Huge rainmaker’: Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center expects Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 80 mph when it makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

National Politics

Science mag makes first endorsement in 175 years, taps Biden

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The editorial sharply condemned Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as seeking cutbacks in scientific funding and hobbling the U.S. response to climate change.