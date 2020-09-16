Advertisement

Winds pick up and the rain moves in

Heavy rain is moving into eastern PWS Wednesday into Thursday.
Heavy rain is moving into eastern PWS Wednesday into Thursday.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s upper hillside along with Turnagain Arm will see the winds pick up starting Wednesday night. Winds are expected to peak at East to Southeast 60 to 70 mph overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Though the winds die down a bit on Thursday, gusts between 45 and 60 mph will persist through Thursday night.

The rest of the Anchorage area will see winds picking up Thursday morning with gusts 35 to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be in East Anchorage and Eagle River. These winds will weaken by Thursday evening. The Matanuska Valley is also expected to see winds picking up late Wednesday with gusts of 25 to 40 mph expected on Thursday. The strongest winds will be found along the Knik River Valley near Palmer.

The National Weather Service cautions that loose objects should be secured Wednesday and that the winds have the potential to bring down tree branches.

This is the third strong wind event of the fall season.

Susitna Valley and Seward rains

This same storm system will bring in heavy rain to areas around Seward and parts of the western Susitna Valley.

The heaviest rain will move through Seward starting Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday midday. A total of 2 to 3 inches of rain are forecast through Thursday night. This is expected to cause the Resurrection River and other area rivers and streams to rise.

The western Susitna Valley is also expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, with the heaviest rain near the headwaters of the Yentna and Skwentna Rivers. The National Weather Service says this will cause the waters to rise starting Thursday night and leading into Friday because these rivers respond slowly to rainfall.

No flood alerts have been issued as of Wednesday afternoon.

