113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services states there are 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska with 109 of those cases in Alaska residents.

The new cases bring the state total to 7,471 with 6,549 cases in residents. There are currently 4,306 active cases of COVID-19 in residents with over half of the active cases found in residents of the Municipality of Anchorage.

No new deaths were reported in initial data Thursday. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 44 people have died with the virus.

At least 259 people have been hospitalized with the virus. Currently, 34 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional seven are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. A total of 13 people are on a ventilator, the DHSS coronavirus dashboard states.

One nonresident case was reported in each of the communities of Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Kotzebue and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 48

Kenai Peninsula Borough: Three cases

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15

Delta Junction: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Eight

Nome Census Area: One

Utqiagvik: Seven

Northwest Arctic Borough: Five

Haines: One

Juneau City and Borough: 16

Ketchikan: One

Wrangell: One

Bethel: One

Dillingham: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS and will be updated.

