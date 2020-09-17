Advertisement

113 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.
Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.(MGN Online)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Initial data from the Department of Health and Social Services states there are 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska with 109 of those cases in Alaska residents.

The new cases bring the state total to 7,471 with 6,549 cases in residents. There are currently 4,306 active cases of COVID-19 in residents with over half of the active cases found in residents of the Municipality of Anchorage.

No new deaths were reported in initial data Thursday. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 44 people have died with the virus.

At least 259 people have been hospitalized with the virus. Currently, 34 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional seven are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. A total of 13 people are on a ventilator, the DHSS coronavirus dashboard states.

One nonresident case was reported in each of the communities of Utqiagvik, Prudhoe Bay, Kotzebue and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 48
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Three cases
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15
  • Delta Junction: One
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Eight
  • Nome Census Area: One
  • Utqiagvik: Seven
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Five
  • Haines: One
  • Juneau City and Borough: 16
  • Ketchikan: One
  • Wrangell: One
  • Bethel: One
  • Dillingham: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data varies widely and lacks transparency

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Lee Zurik and Jamie Grey
Only around a quarter of the nation's largest universities publicly release active COVID-19 case information. Public health experts say the more data available, the better.

National

Covering COVID on Campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Students, faculty and residents of college towns are asking for more coronavirus case information from local universities. InvestigateTV looks at the nation's largest schools to see what is and isn't being reported.

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

National Politics

House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House has voted to condemn racism against Asian Americans tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

Coronavirus

‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump contradicts CDC testimony on masks, coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on testimony that the CDC director provided earlier that same day.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.

National Politics

Democrats and Republicans debate over coronavirus vaccine development

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The politics of the pandemic on full display as Democrats and Republicans debate over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.