Advertisement

Alyse Galvin sues the Division of Elections over how she’ll appear on the general election ballot

Alyse Galvin, an Alaska candidate for the House of Representatives.
Alyse Galvin, an Alaska candidate for the House of Representatives.(Courtesy: Galvin campaign)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Democratic nominee for Alaska’s lone House of Representatives seat is suing the Division of Elections over how she will appear as a candidate on the general election ballot.

Alyse Galvin is running as an independent for Congress but she has also been endorsed by the Alaska Democrats. She filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Gail Fenumiai, the director of the Division of Elections, for the decision to not list her “undeclared” affiliation on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Sample general election ballots posted online showed that Galvin would be only listed as the “Democratic nominee” in her race against Rep. Don Young, R - Alaska. Her affiliation as an independent would not be shown.

Fenumiai said by email that she made the decision because the Division of Elections “wanted to avoid voter confusion and felt that the most important and necessary information for the general election ballot is the party affiliation for purposes of the election, which means how the candidate was nominated for the ballot—whether it was through the primary system (Republican, Democrat or Alaska Independence Party) or through a nominating petition.”

The ballot change impacts Al Gross who is also running as an independent and the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate against Sen. Dan Sullivan, R - Alaska. He too would be listed as the “Democratic nominee” and not be shown as a non-affiliated candidate.

The Gross campaign said it had declined to join Galvin in the lawsuit but a spokesperson for the campaign did not explain why.

Some candidates running for the Alaska Legislature would also be impacted by the change from both how the 2018 general election ballot and the 2020 primary ballot were printed.

Scott Kohlhaas, who is running against incumbent Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D - Anchorage, would be listed simply as a “petition nominee” and his Libertarian Party affiliation would not be printed.

“This ruling is just not logical,” Kohlhaas said. “They’re taking away my label and forcing a label on the independents.”

Anchorage Superior Court judge Jennifer Henderson heard on Wednesday afternoon from the Galvin campaign on its application for the general election ballots to be reprinted. The first set of general election ballots are required by federal law to be in the mail on Saturday to overseas and military voters.

Kevin Feldis, appearing on behalf of Galvin, said the Division of Elections' decision not to include party affiliation in addition to nominating party registration on the ballot breaks Alaska law. “This is not a design change, this is a removal of a statutory requirement,” he said, citing that Galvin appeared as a non-affiliated candidate in the August Democratic primary.

The Alaska Supreme Court ruled in August of 2018 that independents could run as Democratic nominees in Alaska elections. Galvin ran unsuccessfully that year as an undeclared candidate against Young.

Fenumiai, writing by email, said, "In a scramble to get ballots finalized following the decision, the Division ended up putting both the nominating party and the registered affiliation on the general election ballot.

“But, this was not required by the Alaska Supreme Court decision, and the Court, in fact, stated: “On the general election ballot, the State could simply print the nominating party’s name next to the candidate’s name.”

Feldis said in court that Fenumiai has cited the 2018 decision out of context. The point of the decision was that party affiliation and registration are separate and both are required to be printed on a ballot, he argued.

Margaret Paton-Walsh, a state attorney appearing on behalf of the Division of Elections, disagreed, saying that Galvin’s independent party affiliation may be a critical part of her identity but it wasn’t necessary for the state to print that information on the ballot.

Quoting a 2002 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision, Paton-Walsh said, “The ballot is a ballot, not a bumper sticker.”

Paton-Walsh said that the Division of Elections had made the ballot design decision in June and that it was unknown if the state could reprint roughly 800,000 ballots promptly. “Reprinting the ballots is going to be a gigantic problem, it’s not just a matter of pressing print on your computer and having it spit out pages,” Paton-Walsh said.

The controversy over the ballots was brought to wider attention after the political blog Alaska Landmine posted samples to Twitter on Monday. The Anchorage Daily News then broke the story about the fury felt by Alaska Democrats.

“The Republican Administration is effectively putting their thumb on the scale, trying to make the ticket work for their own party, and removing valuable information Alaska voters need to make an educated decision up and down the ticket,” Lindsay Kavanaugh, the executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party, said by email.

Galvin and Gross have made their nonpartisan status a focal point of their campaigns.

“I am not a liberal Washington Democrat, I am an independent,” Galvin said in August.

Gross said he would caucus with Democrats if elected to the Senate but described himself as a centrist. “I will certainly be a hard brake on the liberal left of the Democratic Party which is something I think the party needs,” he added.

The Sullivan and Young campaigns have suggested their opponents' independent status is disingenuous.

Truman Reed, a spokesperson for the Young campaign, said Galvin had sought the Democratic nomination and was being funded by Democrats.

“At the same time she wants to hide behind a banner of calling herself an independent candidate. Alaska law allows you to get on the ballot as an independent through a petition process; however, Ms. Galvin didn’t choose that course,” Reed said by email.

Matt Shuckerow, Sullivan’s campaign manager, had similar questions about Gross and his campaign as an independent. "He actively sought out and secured the backing of the Alaska Democratic Party, and I’m not really sure why he doesn’t want that affiliation now,” Shuckerow said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Minimum wage will increase next year but not by much

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Starting Jan. 1, 2021, employees making minimum wage will see their hourly rate increase from $10.19 to $10.33.

News

Strong winds and heavy rain likely Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare and Melissa Frey
This is the third strong wind event of the fall season.

News

New boardwalk at local trail being built with municipal CARES Act funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Work is underway on a new boardwalk along the Little O'Malley Peak Trail, near its junction with Powerline Pass. CARES Act funding from the Municipality of Anchorage has made the project possible.

News

Inside the Gates: Military families and virtual learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Military families have a few more obstacles when it comes to helping their children with online learning.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 7 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

FBI to return to Anchorage after assisting in search for Florence Okpealuk

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
FBI personnel are returning back to the Anchorage Field Office after spending nearly a week in Nome.

News

A new folding phone is literally going in a different direction

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Folding phones appear to be the next wave of cell phone technology, because apparently everything old is new again... and in Today's Tech Beat Tik-Tok is learning that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Details from The Morning Edition's Austin Sjong.

News

Check out this Futuristic face covering, in today’s Tech Beat

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
The holiday season, especially this year, might as well be called the "shop-online season"and now that masks have become part of our everyday life, why not add a little tech, details from the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong..

News

As protests over visitation policies continue, decision lies with hospital work group

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The decision will be made by the hospital’s Visitation Workgroup, which was created when visitor restrictions were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Fairview woman saved by stranger after vicious attack

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
A Fairview resident says she is lucky to be alive after a random attack in the early morning hours of Sep 6. Mikka Thomas was repeatedly struck in the head with a large rock, until a nearby homeowner heard her cried for help and ended the assault.