Anchorage judge halts printing of controversial ballot design

Alaska's "I Voted Today!" sticker
Alaska's "I Voted Today!" sticker(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage judge has ordered that the Division of Elections must stop printing a general election ballot design that shows how a candidate was nominated to the ballot but not their party affiliation.

Alyse Galvin brought the lawsuit against Gail Fenumiai, the Division of Elections Director, on Tuesday.

Galvin is running as an independent and the Democratic Party’s nominee for Alaska’s sole U.S. House of Representatives seat. A new general election ballot design that was posted online showed Galvin as the Democratic nominee but not as a non-affiliated candidate.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday that requires the state to not print ballots that do not include candidates' voter registration. Henderson wrote in her order that Galvin “raises clear and very significant questions” why her party affiliation was not listed.

"The Division of Elections has included this “party affiliation” information on prior ballots since 2018, and has not thus far asserted any meaningful or cogent reason for not including this information on the current general election ballot," Henderson said through her order.

At a court hearing on Wednesday, the state said that 800,000 ballots had already been printed and that reprinting them would be a “gigantic problem.” Under federal law, the first set of ballots need to be in the mail for overseas and military voters on Saturday.

Henderson scheduled a court hearing for Friday to see if there was an alternative option to reprinting the ballots.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

