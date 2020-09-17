Advertisement

Kenai City Council member charged with two DUIs in three months

(KKTV)
By Taylar Perez
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Robert Peterkin, 52, a Kenai City Council member since 2018, was charged with driving under the influence this weekend. Court documents indicate that this is Peterkin’s second DUI, the first occurring in Homer in June of this year.

The two DUI charges are Class A misdemeanors; a 2nd charge associated with the latest DUI charges Peterkin with a violation of release of his June DUI charge. Peterkin told Alaska’s News Source that his conditions of release do not prevent him from going to bars and consuming alcohol. Both DUI charges are pending in court.

The court documents indicate that a blood alcohol test was administered on site and Peterkin’s blood-alcohol concentration was .084 which is .004 over the legal limit.

Brian Gabriel, the mayor of Kenai, says that no code would require the council to dismiss Peterkin if he were convicted of the charges.

“There is nothing in our code that requires council to take action at this point against him. Mr. Peterkin is charged and has an attorney and is entitled to due process so at this point we are anticipating no discussion or reaction this evening,” says Gabriel at the City Council meeting held Sept. 16.

Peterkin has an arraignment scheduled at the Kenai court on Sept. 29.

